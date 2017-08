COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash about a quarter mile north of Garden of the Gods road on Interstate 25 Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the crash is in the area of southbound I-25 near milemarker 146.75.

Police say three people were taken to the hospital; one person is in critical condition.

According to CDOT, a semi traveling southbound on I-25 between Garden of the Gods and Fillmore crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a vehicle.

Both directions of I-25 are down to one lane. All northbound lanes are blocked at Garden of the Gods and I-25, and the left two lanes of southbound I-25 are blocked.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to the Garden of the Gods exit.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.