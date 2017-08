COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Following a shooting at the Kingsborough Apartment Complex Monday night, many people who live in that area east of Palmer Park didn’t know what was going on.

Colorado Springs police sent an emergency notification to people in the area, but fewer people have landlines these days.

Cell phones typically default to get AMBER Alerts and emergency weather notifications; however an El Paso Teller 911 Authority spokesperson said those aren’t necessarily going to tell you about police activity in the area.

Some heard the gunshots new something was going on, while others came home to police lights and crime tape.

“I was on the porch with my friends,” said Tyler Glaze, who lives in the apartment complex. “It was like bop bop bop bop bop bop.”

“A police officer with an assault rifle walks up to me there’s and active shooting in the complex, you don’t want to be here right now,” said Gabriel Venema, Glaze’s roommate.

It’s situations like that that had the two roommates concerned.

“I lost my house in the Black Forest Fire. To have like my home now, just like be unsafe, it’s a rough feeling,” said Venema.

Both Venema and Glaze thought they were signed up for emergency notification but didn’t get one on Monday.

Ben Bills, a spokesperson for El Paso Teller 911 Authority said these are different than AMBER Alerts and emergency weather notification. Those aren’t sent by 911 dispatch, you have to opt-in for those.

You can sign up on your computer or cell phone by going to ElPasoTeller911.org.

Bills also said, don’t rely solely on these notifications, use other media to stay informed, like local news.

Keep in mind right now this system only works for the five addresses that you enter; for now it’s based on the GPS location of your phone.

Also he said make sure each adult has their own account because once one phone number user confirms they receive the notification, it won’t try to notify other numbers on the same account.

Here’s how you can opt-in for notifications:

Go to ElPasoTell911.org

Hover over the “Services” tab

Click “Emergency notification system”

Click sign up

Create an account

Set up the phone numbers and addresses you want to receive notifications

There are options to set “quiet hours” on the website, so you don’t get calls during the hours you set, like in the middle of the night.

For Pueblo County, the system is called the Intrado Target Notification. >> Click here to sign up.