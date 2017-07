COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two United States Army veterans are finding a new purpose in the sport of powerlifting.

It’s not their age or their sport of choice that’s catching attention. It’s the fact that both men are competing while being visually impaired.

Meet Charles King and Thomas Monroe.

King began powerlifting at the age of 60 and is a post-Vietnam War veteran who overcame depression, homelessness and cancer since losing his sight to hereditary acute glaucoma.

Monroe is a Pueblo native and served in the Medical Service Corps. He lost his vision as a result of detached retinas and cataracts.

USABA, the United States Association of Blind Athletes, makes this all possible.

For King, he says despite his ability, he’s found a new way to enjoy sports.

“Being able to compete and do things with normal people and have fun and laugh and joke and thank God, it’s a blessing and a miracle to me,” he said. “I thank God for the United States Association of Blind Athletes and the program they have, [and] Mission Vision for helping blind veterans to understand there’s life after blindness,” King said.

If you’d like to learn more about USABA, click here.