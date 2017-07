FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A dramatic water rescue was caught on camera Sunday, showing fire crews pulling a man and his dog from a flash flood.

The video shows how the man pushes his best friend out the window first. A fireman with the Florence Fire Department was right there to help the canine maneuver along a rescue ladder.

The man was pulled out next and both made it safely back on to dry land.

Fire officials say the man and his dog were parked on a creek bed off Phantom Canyon Road when the area quickly became flooded due to Sunday’s rainstorm.