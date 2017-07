PUEBLO, Colo. — Ever wonder how or when the zebras or tigers catch some z’s? Now’s your chance!

The Pueblo Zoo is hosting their “Overnight with the Animals” campout event August 19 through 20.

Families are invited to enjoy the thrill of camping in the Zoo’s Serengeti Sarafi, complete with dinner, camp games, an exclusive tour, continental breakfast in the morning and admission to the zoo all day Sunday.

Participants are advised to bring their own sleeping bags and tents, in addition to other items. See a full list here.

Zoo officials recommend overnight campers be at least 5-years-old and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

>> Click here for more information on ticket prices.