COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are responding to an active shooter situation in northeast Colorado Springs Monday night.

It’s happening in the 3800 block of Village Road South, near Academy and W. Carefree Circle.

Right now police say there are two victims.

A reverse 911 has been sent to residents in the area of Academy and Village Road South asking residents to remain indoors until further notice.

At this time, CSPD is on Priority One Dispatch status, meaning the public is advised to contact CSPD via 911 only for emergencies at this time.

The intersection of Maizeland and Academy is closed as authorities continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.