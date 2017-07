DENVER, Colo. — Elsa, Anna and Olaf are coming to Denver!

Yes, you read that right.

This summer, Denver is home to Disney’s newest Broadway-bound musical — FROZEN!

FROZEN joins “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” on Broadway in spring 2018.

FROZEN will play its out-of-town tryout at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts August 17 through October 1.

According to Denver Center’s website, at this time, there is only one showing per day. During the week and on Saturday, the show is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s sole show is at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $30.

>> Click here to buy tickets.

FROZEN The Musical will be a full-length stage work told in two acts. According to a statement, it will be “the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its plot and themes through new songs and story material.”

The musical is expected to run 2.5 hours.

Can’t wait till then? Take a look at the official trailer of FROZEN: The Musical below.