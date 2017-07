CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Authorities have identified the body discovered on the Riverwalk Trail last Wednesday.

According to Cañon City police, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Dale Thorup of Cañon City.

His death has been ruled a suicide, according to the Fremont County Coroner.

Authorities discovered Thorup’s body in the area of Sell Avenue and the Riverwalk Trail on July 26.