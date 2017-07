EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — An emotional hearing Monday for the families of two teens found dead back in March.

The bodies of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida were found on March 12th near the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

On Monday afternoon, an hour-long motion’s hearing was held for five of the ten suspects accused in the double homicide.

One of the big items talked about in court, was unsealing arrest affidavits.

While the Defense argued it should be released at a later date, the Judge denied and will release the documents within 72 hours.

While the affidavit will be made public this Thursday, one thing the Judge agreed on leaving out — was all young witness names mentioned in the arrest documents.

Appearing in court were five suspects all charged with two counts of first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping.

Three of the suspects are teens; Gustavo Marquez, Joseph Rodriguez and Diego Chacon. The others are 20-year-old’s Marco Garcia-Bravo and Alexandra Romero.

An attorney for the Coroners Office also appeared in the courtroom asking whether the autopsy reports should be unsealed, saying it could be traumatizing for the family to see.

The judge agreed and has ruled to seal it until further notice or at least until the preliminary hearings.

Also happening Monday, a third suspect in the case accepted a plea.

Angelita Prado has pled guilty to second-degree kidnapping, among other charges and will now face four years behind bars.

Just last week, both Carlos Meza and Breeana Dahlberg accepted plea deals.

Meza pled guilty to possession of a weapon by a previous offender and will be on two years of supervised probation.

Meantime, Dahlberg entered a plea of not guilty, to using force in relation to the murder for at least 12 hours.

As part of a deal, Dahlberg’s remaining four charges will be dropped at her September 5th hearing.