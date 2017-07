COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — President Donald Trump’s statement in which he encouraged police officers to be “rough” with people they arrest has sparked controversy in law enforcement agencies nationwide for sending the wrong message during a time of heightened tensions with the public, according to CNN.

Trump delivered a law-and-order speech in New York Friday, in which he called gang members “animals” and praised law enforcement for being “rough.”

Trump continued to praise the aggressive tactics of immigration officers and suggested that police shouldn’t protect the heads of handcuffed suspects being put in the back of a car.

“When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. You see them thrown in rough. I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice,'” Trump said. “Like, don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody. I said, ‘You can take the hand away, OK?'”

Law enforcement agencies nationwide reacted to Trump’s speech, including right here in Colorado Springs.

On Monday, Colorado Springs police tweeted out a statement in response, saying “CSPD will continue to treat our citizens with respect and integrity. That includes all prisoners in our custody.”

