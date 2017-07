COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three Colorado schools — including one in Colorado Springs — have been selected to each receive a new $100,000 state-of-the-art fitness center.

Gov. John Hickenlooper and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, made the announcement Monday that the following three schools have received a Don’t Quit! Fitness Center:

Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy in Colorado Springs

Centennial Middle School in Montrose

Everitt Middle School in Wheat Ridge

Officials say these schools demonstrated outstanding leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

“Physical activity is part of our health and happiness,” said Governor John Hickenlooper. “These types of partnerships help us advance our commitment to make our state the healthiest in the nation. Congratulations Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy, Centennial Middle School and Everitt Middle School for winning a new fitness center! We are sure you will put the equipment to great use.”

State agencies, including the Colorado Department of Education and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, are working with organizations across Colorado to promote, train and support comprehensive school health and wellness.

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all of the fitness equipment.

The new fitness centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies in October.