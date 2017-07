COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– It’s a rapidly growing community that’s helping put Colorado Springs on the technology map.

More and more tech companies are moving to the Pikes Peak region, but it’s not just southern Colorado.

Governor John Hickenlooper has declared this week as Tech Week.

As part of that, the Colorado Technology Association is touring the state hearing stories from the tech community.

On Monday, they began in Colorado Springs, a city that has seen an increase in companies setting up shop.

“People tend to think of technology being Denver, Boulder area, but there’s actually quite a good base here in Colorado Springs,” said Michelle Anderson, Intellectual Property Manager for Zwipe.

Anderson spent her day telling the story of the tech company she runs.

“We’re a Norwegian high tech start up, we’ve relocated our RND division here in Colorado Springs just a couple of years ago,” explained Anderson.

Relocating to Colorado Springs may have been a risky move at the time, but now the company is growing and helping to create the new Silicon Mountain.

“We are contributing to the depth of the talent here in Colorado Springs and we’re drawing from the talent,” said Anderson.

Ingrid Richter, the Executive Director at the Catalyst Campus, says tech companies like Zwipe help to drive Colorado Springs’ economy.

“Innovation takes a shapes and forms from accelerators to entrepreneurs,” said Richter.

But while the tech company continues to boom in Colorado Springs, there’s a hurdle companies have to try to overcome.

“We have a little bit of a supply and demand issue, we have very high demand for tech jobs and a very low supply,” said Richter.

Richter hopes to get younger people interested in technology; after all, she says it is the wave of the future.

The local tech companies say they want to show technology can survive and thrive outside the Denver and Boulder areas. In fact it’s those companies that help to bring in new business.

Catch the full story on FOX21 News at 9 and 10.