COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Classic will be racing through Colorado Springs soon!

>> Click here to see the routes for all stages, including Colorado Springs.

>> Click here to learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Colorado Classic.

The race After Party will take place following the completion of Stage 1 of the Colorado Classic.

The free event will feature live bands and a beer garden on Tejon Street in front of Blondies & Cowboys from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Live music begins at 3:30 p.m. in the Stage 1 Festival. The schedule is as follows:

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Austin Young Band

5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Austin Young Band

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Jeffrey Alan Band

8:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. — Public Safety

9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — Aaron Lee Tasjan

The event is free and open to the public.