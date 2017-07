U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Cadets are wrapping up the field training portion of Basic Cadet Training this Wednesday, August 2 with a little friendly competition.

The cadets are competing for the “Big Bad Basic” title. The competition is a single-elimination pugil stick tournament in both men’s and women’s divisions.

In attendance at the competition will be the Class of 2021, cadre and the Academy’s senior staff.

After the event, basic cadets will start packing their field training equipment and will prepare for their return to the cadet area this Thursday.

Basic Cadet Training began June 29 and concludes Tuesday, August 8.