JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal 5-car crash that happened Sunday morning on I-70.

Troopers say the crash happened around 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at milemarker 259.

An initial investigation revealed a Chevrolet truck was traveling westbound when it veered off the left side of the westbound lanes across a grassy median and into the eastbound lanes.

The Chevrolet hit the front of a Toyota 4Runner traveling eastbound, according to authorities. After the impact, both cars rotated, with the Chevrolet contacting an eastbound white Jeep Wrangler, which caused it to roll onto its passenger side.

Troopers say at this time a red Jeep Wrangler was hit in the front as the Chevrolet was rotating. As the Chevrolet came to rest, an eastbound Honda sedan was hit on its left side.

The driver and only occupant of the Chevrolet was 54-year-old Jeffery Stumpf of Evergreen. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, 52-year-old Jodie Stewart of Idaho Springs, died at the scene. The passenger, a 17-year-old boy also of Idaho Springs, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the white Jeep, 54-year-old Mark Brown of Golden, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, 50-year-old Karen Brown of Golden, was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the red Jeep, 46-year-old Todd Davidson of Golden, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The passengers, 45-year-old Gwen Davidson of Golden and a 16-year-old boy also from Golden, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda, Sandra Maes of Denver, was uninjured. The passenger, Thomas Antholz, was also uninjured.

Right now troopers say it’s unknown what caused the Chevrolet to cross into the eastbound lanes of I-70.

The crash remains under investigation.