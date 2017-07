AURORA, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at an Aurora sports bar Saturday night.

The Aurora Police Department arrested 22-year-old Miguel Angel Licona-Ortega early Sunday for first-degree murder. He has been booked into the Aurora Detention Center.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at Tierra Maya Sports Bar and Grill in northwest Aurora. The shooting victim was found outside the bar and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time. He was in his 20s.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Agent Marc Yacano with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 393-739-6090 or Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.