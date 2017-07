OCEAN CITY, Md. — A restaurant in Maryland is taking on a “parent friendly” approach to the kids’ menu, according to Eater.

Fager’s Island, a steak and seafood restaurant in Ocean City, has come up with some clever kids menu items named after common complaints you may (or may not) hear from your little one.

For example, say your kiddo tells you “I’m not hungry” — that means a basket of chicken tenders based off this menu! Or, “I don’t want that” — which equals a basket of fries.

Sounds genius, right?

A Reddit user posted a snapshot of the kids menu last week and the internet couldn’t get enough.

“Because ‘I’m not hungry’ really means ‘I’m not hungry until I see the food on the table and then I’ll eat half of your meal.’ My niece is two. This is her typical MO. Then… she eats your whole plate of raviolis,” one Reddit user commented. Parents, do you agree?