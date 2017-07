COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a stabbing at the Rodeway Inn located near the intersection of Platte and Murray Sunday.

Police say one victim was found in front of the hotel and another victim was found several blocks away.

According to authorities, a victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition.

No one is in custody at this time, but police say everyone involved has been accounted for.

Right now police are interviewing witnesses at the scene and trying to put the pieces together.