COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It sounded like a soulful trip to the Deep South Saturday near Colorado Avenue at the 11th annual Blues Under The Bridge Festival.

It started on a whim, expecting only a handful of people the first year, but hundreds of folks ended up coming out.

The event is hosted by Colorado Springs public radio station 91.5 KRCC, who largely picks the featured bands.

They pull in local and regional acts, along with some big national names too.

Headliners Saturday night included five-time Grammy Award-winning Blind Boys of Alabama.