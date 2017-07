COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Amateur Golf tournament tees off this week and local home town kid Colin Prater is looking to defend his title.

Last year the 22-year-old University of Colorado Colorado Springs senior won the tournament by five strokes but says he feels no added pressure returning this year.

Eighty four amateurs from around the country will travel to Vail this week to compete in the tournament which consists of 72 holes,18 each day and the lowest score wins.

“There’s a lot of really good players so I’m definitely going to have to have my a game in order to be able to compete and try and win again,” said Prater.

Prater says his focus ahead of the tournament is sharpening his short game, an area he’s recently struggled in. But, he doesn’t sound too worried because his strength is consistency.

“I don’t really ever play terribly but I don’t ever go super duper low so I’m normally consistent and I think that’s probably a strength,” he said.

In his time at UCCS, he says he’s grown a lot mentally when it comes to how he approaches the game.

“I just love the challenge just because each and every shot, each and every day, it’s different,” said Prater.

Having played numerous events across the country including last year’s national United States Amateur, Prater admits he still gets nervous, if only for a moment.

“Always the first time, you’re always nervous, have butterflies, you’re always ready to hit the first tee shot, your palms are sweaty,” he said. “But after that it’s just another tournament, it’s just a golf course. You’re just trying to put a little white ball into a hole.”

To keep track of how Prater does, you can follow his daily results here.