FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The sister of a Colorado Springs man who disappeared during a rafting accident more than a month ago is speaking out.

Eric Ashby, 31, went missing while rafting with friends in the Arkansas River on June 28. Search and rescue crews have been searching for him ever since.

Now his sister Lisa wants answers.

In a statement to FOX21 News, Lisa said:

Eric, my brother, a son, and uncle, was born in Florida. Eric has 4 siblings who love him tremendously. Eric moved with our family to the Smokey Mountains as a young child. He was an outdoorsman, he loved nature, loved to be in nature – a real adventurer. He also had the biggest heart. He would give anyone the shirt off of his back if someone needed it. He enjoyed feeding and helping the homeless, any chance he had. He also accepted anyone for who they were and never judged them. He was so smart – he loved trying to solve puzzles and riddles; so when he heard about Forrest Fenn’s treasure, of course, he was intrigued. He left for Colorado in April of 2016, in hopes of finding Forrest Fenn’s. He solved the riddle in 30 minutes. Our parents are waiting for authorities to identify the body that was discovered nearly a month after Eric went into the Arkansas River in Fremont County, Colorado. I miss my Brother and only want to know what happened that day. I’m so thankful for the community of Colorado Springs that have rallied around the disappearance of “The Great Ashby” I pray that Eric is found and our family is given closure in these difficult times. I believe that something sinister happened that day at the river and I am looking for justice for my brother.”

The Fremont County coroner is working to identify the remains found in the Arkansas River east of Florence on Friday. An autopsy is scheduled.

Tonight, FOX21 speaks to a friend of Eric’s. Watch the full story on FOX21 News at 9.