FOUNTAIN, Colo. — An El Paso County hidden gem marks a quarter of a century.

The Fountain Creek Nature Center’s 25th anniversary celebration was held Saturday, July 29.

If you’ve never visited, it’s a place where you can explore ponds, creeks, meadows and marshes.

The Nature Center connects tens of thousands of people to both natural and cultural resources, even inspiring many folks to become stewards of the parks and environment through public programs, school field trips, nature camps and special events.

“It’s a huge thing to exist first of all in El Paso County for 25 years. It’s a privilege to work here to share environmental education with our citizens to raise awareness about the significance of water and wetlands and the need to protect our watershed. It means the world because we all live here and we can’t live without water,” said Nancy Bernard, Nature Center supervisor.

The Fountain Creek Nature Center is working on adding a cultural history exhibit.

If you’d like to visit, they’re open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here or call 719-520-6745.