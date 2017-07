COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The family of 31-year-old Eric Ashby said he went on a rafting trip with friends in late June. Over a month later, and he is still missing.

On that same date, deputies got a call about a possible river accident where several people were in the water, but one person did not make it back to shore.

One of Ashby’s friends, Dave Gambrell, said Eric is a seeker and an adventurer, and he even moved to Colorado in hopes of finding Forrest Fenn’s treasure.

Right now, the friends and family of Ashby just want answers after four long weeks of questions. They said Eric is the only treasure they are looking for.

Gambrell met Ashby when he moved to Colorado just a few months ago.

“I saw the flamboyant heart of the great Ashby,” Gambrell said, “he had so many desires to do the right thing in life.”

Gambrell said Ashby was always talking about finding Forrest Fenn’s treasure.

“Every time we were around him, he was telling us about Forrest Fenn’s treasure,” Gambrell said, “you could see the gleam in his eyes, you could see the smile of his heart.”

Shortly after, on June 28th, Ashby went missing on the Arkansas River.

“I know he was trying to get across the Arkansas River when he met his fate,” Gambrell said, “an eye-witness told me that Eric and his friends were never even in a raft.”

Gambrell said if he would have been there that day, he would have never let Ashby try to cross the Arkansas river, “there would have been another way.”

Gambrell and Ashby’s family want to know why the people who were with Ashby that day aren’t talking.

“Four adults that went in the water with Eric, I don’t call them friends whatsoever, or companions,” Gambrell said, “because they left him there to die.”

Most of all, they are just looking for closure.

“Did Eric die doing what he loved? And why are four people keeping their mouths shut?” Gambrell asked.

“These are the clues we are following, until we get to the bottom of what happened, that fateful day on June 28th.”

We reached out to the people who were allegedly at the river with Eric that day, only one of them, Becca Nies, responded, saying Ashby’s friends have formed an “insane witch hunt,” and there is no evidence she would be ashamed of.

We also reached out to Freemont County Sheriff’s Office about these claims, and have not heard back.

There was a body found in the Arkansas river near Florence this week, but it has not yet been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX21 will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.