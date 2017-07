COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s 141st birthday is coming up!

To celebrate the big day, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering its customers a free “Colorado donut” with the purchase of any size cold brew from Monday, July 31 to Sunday, August 6.

George Hart owns several Dunkin’ Donuts franchises throughout Colorado. On Sunday he stops by the FOX21 studio to talk about the special design behind the Colorado Donut and also share more on what Dunkin’ Donuts is about.

For a special treat, George and a couple other team members bring in some sweet treats so FOX21’s Carly Moore and Maddie Kirker can try their hand at decorating their very own Colorado Donuts.