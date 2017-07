COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A first-ever community baby shower was held in Colorado Springs Saturday in honor of Breastfeeding Awareness Month coming up in August and Infant Mortality Awareness Month in September.

According to experts at A Mother’s Choice Midwifery, typically in communities of color, babies die at four times the rate as their counterparts.

“We know that through intervention such as what we’re doing today, prenatal care, talking and supporting breastfeeding families, talking about safe sleep, we know that those are interventions are proven to decrease risk and improve infant mortality rates,” said Demetra Seriki, home birth midwife.

When it comes to infant mortality rates, the U.S. ranks 27th among industrialized countries.