KEENESBURG, Colo. — Could you imagine living in a tiny house?

To give you an idea, an average American home is about 3,000 square-feet, but the typical tiny house size is only 100 to 400 square-feet.

The inaugural Colorado Tiny House Festival is showcasing 25 tiny homes, tiny homes on wheels, yurt homes and other small unique structures. The event also features vendors, speakers, entertainment, and food.

If you’d still like to check it out, the festival is taking place at the Wild Animal Sanctuary near Keenesburg and runs until 6 p.m. today.