CAÑON CITY, Colo — Shipping off to the Army is getting a little easier for future Soldiers in Cañon City.

The community is one of the few cities in the United States to hold send-off ceremonies.

One of which was held, Sunday for 19-year-old Aaron McKean, who was sent off to boot camp. His mom says, while the support is nice to have, it doesn’t make the goodbye easier.

“Two years ago we shipped off his older brother in the Navy, so you would think this would be easier, it doesn’t get easier,” said Jody McKean, mother of Aaron.

Aaron is now one of more than 75 locals from Cañon City that have gone through the special send-off. VFW Warriors were also there and escorted Aaron’s boot camp van through town.

“We do the shipping ceremony, so we can let them know that we care and we’re grateful for them serving our great Country,” said Nick Robinson, Sr. Road Captain for VFW Warriors District 2.

The unique ceremonies were created more than two years ago by a group called ‘Parents of the Military of Fremont County,’ giving our future Service Members the send-off they deserve.

The group says they are in need of donations as they send goody boxes to Troops over Christmas.

Aside from monetary donations, the group is looking for hygiene and food items. Those can include everything from; razors, body wash, hard candies, gum, sunflower seeds, beef jerky, etc.

If you’d like to help out, there are several places accepting donations including; the Cañon City Daily Record, the Cañon City School Administration Building and the Cañon City Army Recruiting Office.