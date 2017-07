COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hardcore parkour!

That’s what went down at Acacia Park Saturday during JUMPfest — America’s largest parkour retreat.

More than 400 athletes from all over the globe spent the week climbing and flipping their way to a cure all while raising money for breast cancer research.

More than $16,000 is expected to go toward the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Parkour is a method of physical training that involves athletes aiming to get from one point to another in a complex environment, in the fastest and most efficient way possible. It originated in France as “parcours du combattant,” the classic obstacle course method of military training.