PUEBLO, Colo. — While conducting a traffic stop on Pueblo’s southside early Friday, authorities arrested two suspects with active warrants for their arrest.

The suspects, 38-year-old Michael Drupiewski and 37-year-old Jennifer Bossen, were inside the car when police made the traffic stop in the area of Palmer and Mesa around 12:20 a.m.

During the stop, officers discovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in the car. The estimated street value is over $43,000, according to police.

Drupiewski had two Failure to Comply warrants with bond amounts totaling $30,000. Original charges included Burglary, Theft and Felony Menacing.

Bossen had a Failure to Appear warrant for Driving Under Restraint that included a $2,000 bond. Police say she will face additional charges for Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute.

Both were transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center.