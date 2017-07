DENVER, Colo. — Hey Broncos fans, are you ready for the season to officially start?

The first preseason game is just a couple weeks away on August 10 against the Chicago Bears, and the the first game of the regular season will take place September 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to VividSeats, here are the top 5 home game matchups for the Denver Broncos all based off their current ticket sales:

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos on September 17 Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos on October 1 New York Giants at Denver Broncos (Sunday Night Football) on October 15 New England Patriots at Denver Broncos (Sunday Night Football) on November 12 Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (Monday Night Football) on September 11

Tickets to Broncos games are among the most expensive in the league on the secondary market, according to a study by Vivid Seats. The average Broncos ticket in 2017 will cost you $302 — that’s up 42 percent from last year.

Which game are you most excited to see?