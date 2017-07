COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three made-up food holidays are being celebrated nationwide this weekend!

Saturday is National Chicken Wing Day and National Lasagna Day, while Sunday is National Cheesecake Day.

Here’s where you can celebrate with free or discounted meals and sweets:

Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a small order of boneless wings plus a side of fries for $9.99 and a small order of traditional wings plus a side of fries for $12.99 at participating locations Saturday. Find a location.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Get half off any order of wings Saturday at all locations. The offer is good for dine-in or take out only with a minimum purchase of $9.95. Print or show a coupon on your smart phone that will be posted on BJ’s website. Find a location.

Hooters: National Chicken Wing Day is Hooters’ National Smoked Chicken Wing Day. At participating locations, get 10 smoked wings free when you purchase any 10 wings. Dine-in only and limit one per customer. Find a location.

Wing Stop: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, get five free boneless wings with any purchase at the chain’s more than 900 locations. No coupon is necessary. Find a location.

Lasagna

Saturday is National Lasagna Day, but through Sunday you can take part in a special offer from Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Dine-in guests who order the restaurant’s signature lasagne entree can get a free lasagne to take home. No coupon is needed, just mention the offer to your server. Find a location.

Cheesecake

On Sunday and Monday, you can order half-price cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory in celebration of National Cheesecake Day. The offer is valid for dine-in and you can choose from more than 30 flavors, including the newest creation, Celebration Cheesecake, which is making its debut July 30. There is a limit of one cheesecake slice per guest. Find a location.

For every slice of the special Celebration Cheesecake sold through August, Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization.