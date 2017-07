MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Good news for those of you who frequent the Incline, Cog Railway, or downtown Manitou!

Starting October 1, Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) will increase service hours on the free Incline/Cog shuttle, Route 33.

Officials with MMT say it’s all because the popular shuttle continues to experience “record ridership.”

The shuttle will run until 8 p.m. seven days a week during the off-season months of October through April.

Previously, the off-season shuttle service ended at 6 p.m.

>> Learn more about the free shuttle here.