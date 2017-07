COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a man suspected of trying to lure three children in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. in the 300 block of E. St. Elmo Avenue near S. Wahsatch Avenue.

Police say the suspect was in a car and fled the scene after he was confronted by the person who called to report him.

The suspect is described as a white man around 40 to 50-years-old with facial hair, brown eyes and short, black hair styled in a buzz cut.

The suspect was last seen driving a maroon or burgundy Chevy Impala with tinted windows. The car possibly had a sticker in the back window, and also had a possible broken rear driver-side window.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities are asking the public to report any suspicious activity and to be cautious if leaving children unattended.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.