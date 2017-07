PUEBLO, Colo. — Parkview Medical Center and Spirit of Women are hosting an event tailored for Baby Boomers!

The event is called “Empower, Encourage and Engage,” and it will be held on August 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Angelo’s Pizza Parlor located at 105 E. Riverwalk.

The event will feature health information on topics related to women and men ages 53 to 71, and there will also be physician speakers. Appetizers will be provided.

Prior to the event from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Parkview’s Mobile Nurses will be offering free bone density screenings on a first come, first serve basis and and Spirit of Women representatives will be offering a guided walk around the Riverwalk.

The event is $10 for regular admission, and $5 for members of Spirit of Women.

>> Click here to register.