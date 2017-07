COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– It’s a diagnosis no one wants to hear — “you have cancer.”

Many people can feel alone after that, but a local Girl Scouts troop is helping to bring encouragement and support to a group of local cancer patients.

Inside the UCHealth Memorial Hospital’s Breast Surgery Center, it’s a celebration of life.

“We just really hope that this helps them throughout their healing process,” said McKenzie Walton with Girl Scouts Troops 2109.

Cancer survivors and those in the fight received a hug and a very special gift Friday.

“They’re little bags that they can take home and it just helps with the healing process,” explained Elizabeth Gumper with Girl Scouts Troop 2109.

Girl Scouts Troop 2109 came up with the project after one of the girls’ mother was diagnosed with cancer.

Each bag was filled with a blanket, an inspirational CD, a mug, and a special note from each of the girls.

“I’ve done support for many of my friends so it’s nice to have that support,” said Jeanette Lumsden, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer last year and was just declared cancer-free.

The patients aren’t just women.

Rick Birchler was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

“When I was their age, I didn’t even know how to spell cancer,” said Birchler, who is now cancer- free and volunteers at the surgery and oncology center a few times a week.

“We wanted to tell them that this was important to us and that not all teenagers are the same and we wanted to help,” added Walton.