COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Members of the transgender community and their allies in Colorado Springs protested in front of City Hall Friday.

They were protesting President Trump’s apparent plan to bar transgender people from serving in the military.

One of the protesters, a retired Army staff sergeant, shared thoughts with FOX21.

“It [doesn’t] matter how any one person presents themselves, as long as they are capable of doing the job. We are capable of doing the job, so let us do the job.”

The rally was organized by Unite Colorado Springs, an organization working to unite, invigorate and empower its members to affect positive change in the community.