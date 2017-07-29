Free entrance to all state parks on Colorado Day

By Published:
Steamboat Lake State Park
Steamboat Lake State Park / Colorado Parks and Wildlife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Day is coming up and what better way to celebrate than enjoy the beautiful outdoors at any state park for free?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free entrance to any of our 41 state parks on Monday, August 7. Keep in mind that all other fees, including camping and reservations, will remain in effect.

Colorado Day was created by the state legislature to mark the anniversary of statehood, granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant.

Although the Centennial State’s actual 141st birthday is on August 1, the free entrance offer is only valid August 7.

>> Click here to find a state park near you.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s