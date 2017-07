COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The driver involved in a single car crash on Fountain Boulevard just west of Chelton Road early Saturday has died from her injuries, according to Colorado Springs police.

The 23-year-old woman was the sole passenger in the car. Her name not has been released by police.

Details regarding the accident are limited at this time. Responding officers found her car off the right side of the road around 6:20 a.m.

The woman was extricated out of the car and was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Police say alcohol and speed were not factors in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing