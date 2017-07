Related Coverage Free entrance to all state parks on Colorado Day

STATEWIDE — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is thanking active duty military and veterans by offering free admission to any of Colorado’s state parks in the month of August.

Military members or veterans must show proof of military service to obtain a free pass from any Colorado state park or CPW office. Proof of service includes:

Active or retired military identification

DD Form 2

DD form 2765

DD 214

Veterans Affairs medical card

Current CO drivers License with the veterans seal printed on it

The free August pass waives admission fees, but all other applicable fees — such as camping and fishing — still apply.

CPW is also offering free admission to everyone on August 7 in celebration of Colorado Day.