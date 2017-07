DENVER, Colo. — Cancer patients who have exhausted standard treatments are finding new hope at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Denver.

Erma Steck has uterine cancer and even after months of chemotherapy and radiation, the cancer has spread.

Doctors enrolled the 67-year-old in a clinical trial of an experimental immuotherapy drug and after a year, her tumors were no longer there.

“The underlying idea with immunotherapy is to find some way to stimulate our own immune system to fight the cancer,” said. Dr. Gerald Falchook.

In the past 18 months, more than 180 patients enrolled in clinical trials.

Steck believes her trial turned out to be a miracle.