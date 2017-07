FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in the Arkansas River east of Florence Friday.

Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife found the remains just before 1 p.m. and notified the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Fremont County deputies along with the Fremont County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to recover the body.

An autopsy is scheduled, but authorities say they’re not sure at this time if the body is that of 31-year-old Eric Ashby, the Colorado Springs man who disappeared during a rafting accident June 28.

