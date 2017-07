PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a rollover crash that injured four people Friday night.

It happened Friday around 9:30 p.m. on Prowers County Road GG.5 near Prowers County Road 36, about three miles north of Holly.

Troopers say the driver, a 17-year-old man from Lamar, was driving eastbound on Prowers County Road GG.5 when he traveled off the right side of the road.

The car then re-entered the road and traveled across while rotating before going off the left side of the road.

According to authorities, the car entered a trip point and went airborne before hitting the ground.

The driver and three other passengers were transported to a hospital in Lamar; the driver was later flown to Parkview Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Troopers say the other passengers had moderate injuries.

According to authorities, none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Troopers say drugs and alcohol are not being considered factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.