COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — CSPD is in the very early stages of considerations to re-install red light cameras at Colorado Springs’ most dangerous intersections.

Red light cameras were originally installed in September of 2010, but then taken out in October of 2011, barely a year later.

Mayor John Suthers just recently gave the CSPD Police Chief the go-ahead to re-install them if he chooses,

Lt. Howard Black of CSPD told us the new camera technology is worth giving the red light cameras in our area another chance.

Black says the police department is low on staff right now, so these cameras could help them out. He said they are not concerned about revenue, only the community’s safety.

“Out direction has been crystal clear, we’re not concerned about the revenue that’s coming in,” Black said, “we’re talking about the safety of our motorists in our most dangerous intersections.”

Black said even though these dangerous intersections are being monitored on a daily basis, these cameras could help them to both have more staff on hand, and to keep our community safe.