COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Around 2:35pm, CSPD got a call about a suspicious device at the DMV office off of N. Union in Colorado Springs.

Around 5:40pm, Lt. Howard Black of CSPD told us there was a device found, and there was some liquid in the canisters inside of the device.

It was at that time that Black and his team decided they were less concerned about an explosive, and more concerned with the device having liquid in it that could affect our breathing.

Air monitors were put around the perimeter of the area, but never alerted authorities of any danger.

Around 6:25pm, Black told us the bomb robot brought the device behind the building, and CSPD detonated it as precaution.

We spoke with a man who was inside just trying to get his driver’s license, in order to catch a plane in the morning, when all of a sudden he said everyone was told to get out immediately.

“There’s a lot of questions, and nobody knew what was going on,” Richard Dumler said,” they didn’t really tell us anything for about 20 to 30 minutes, and they just told us to get out and that was it.”

At this point, the investigation in ongoing, and the device will be put back together for further investigation.

Black said we should find out more information in the next week or two.