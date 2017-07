COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a crash that killed three people and injured one other in eastern Colorado Springs Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Galley Road and Babcock Road. Police said a Honda van was headed northbound through the intersection when it was broadsided by a Jeep that was headed eastbound.

The driver of the van, a 73-year-old woman, and the passenger in the Jeep, a 31-year-old man, both died on the scene. The passenger in the van, a 76-year-old man, died at the hospital. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition.

Police said alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.