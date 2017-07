COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he threatened a store manager and punched a police officer in eastern Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened around 7:45 p.m. at a business on Waynoka Place just south of Constitution Avenue. The suspect, a 28-year-old man, had previously been caught trespassing at the business, according to police. When he returned and was confronted by a manager, he chased the manager through the business, tried to hit him, and shoved shopping carts at him, according to police.

When officers confronted the suspect outside the business, he punched one of them, according to police. Officers tased him and arrested him on multiple felony charges.