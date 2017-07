PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Marvin Conway, 29, is described as a Black male, 5’04”, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Conway has a no bond warrant for Attempted Murder which includes Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Jakob Hefty, 23, is a returning Safe Streets criminal who was featured 3/24/2017. Hefty is described as a White male, 5’09”, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hefty has a no bond warrant for property crimes which includes Pawnbroker – False Information by Seller.