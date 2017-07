Related Coverage Colorado Springs police looking for man who robbed King Soopers pharmacy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested the man they say robbed a western Colorado Springs King Soopers pharmacy earlier this week.

The robbery happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday at the store at Fillmore Street and Centennial Boulevard. The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of pills.

Police identified the suspect as Jacob Frankmore, 21. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated robbery.

Police said they were able to recover all of the pills taken in the robbery.