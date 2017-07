Colorado Springs, Colo. — One piece of art in the “Art on the Streets” program is getting some backlash, but not because of its appearance, because of its location.

It was created by Matthias Neumann, an artist out of New York, and is made entirely out of 2×4 pieces of wood.

The Board Chair of the Public Arts Commission told us the goal of this bench is to create conversations like these.

“The point of this piece is to encourage people, even with opposing views, to be able to sit opposed with each other physically, but understand that our intent is still the same,” Jon Khoury, Board Chair, said.

The placement of the bench is being criticized by some local protestors, who say they think it was put there to purposefully be in their way of protesting on the steps of City Hall.

“We stand on the steps during our protests, so whenever we’re standing up there, with microphones and stuff like that, it’s blocking out the street view, it’s blocking the view of people being able to see us,” Andrew Hunt, member of Colorado Springs Socialists, said.

Khoury said he understands their point.

“The concern of obstruction is a totally valid one, but the beauty of art, is that art is not just to look out at, the real intent of art is also to have you look in,” Khoury said.

Hunt said him and his protestors don’t care why it’s there, they just want it to be moved.

“Move it to the side, move it over there, we don’t care where you put it,” Hunt said, “we just don’t want it here.”

Khoury said the backlash is creating the exact conversation that the piece was intending.

“So the fact that someone recognized this as a potential obstruction, to our talking, will definitely encourage people to talk to each other more,” Khoury said.

Khoury said this piece was site-specific, and put in that exact location on purpose. It was installed this June, and won’t be going anywhere until next June.