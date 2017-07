COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Join FOX21 News for the 18th annual Buddy Walk to benefit the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association.

The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October and to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

This year’s walk will be held Saturday, August 19 at the Norris-Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

Registration is $21 for adults ages 17 and up, $5 for children ages 3 to 16, and free for people with Down syndrome.

>> Tap here for more information and to register.